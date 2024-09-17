World

US supports Taiwan with $228 million spare parts deal amid rising China tensions

The parts, sourced from US government stock, will be integrated smoothly into Taiwan's military

  • by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024
The US State Department approved a potential $228 million sale of spare parts to Taiwan on Monday, September 16.

As per multiple outlets, this move aims to enhance Taiwan's combat readiness in response to China’s escalating grey-zone activities.

Taiwan’s military said these parts will help them effectively address these ongoing challenges.

The parts, sourced from US government stock, will be integrated smoothly into Taiwan's military.

Despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations, the US remains Taiwan's most significant ally and arms supplier.

Taiwan’s defence ministry expressed gratitude, saying, "The Chinese Communist’s routineised grey zone intrusions have constricted the training space and response time in our air space and maritime areas.”

The statement further added, "The repair and return of the aircraft parts and accessories agreed to be sold by the United States will help maintain the combat readiness and safety of various types of aircraft equipment of the air force.”

China, which views Taiwan as part of its territory, has increased military and political pressure over the past five years—claims that Taiwan rejects. 

