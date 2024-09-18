World

Russian army to surpass America as world’s second largest military

Russia planning to beat Indian and American army size as Vladimir Putin signed presidential decree

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024
Russia planning to beat Indian and American army size as Vladimir Putin signed presidential decree
Russia planning to beat Indian and American army size as Vladimir Putin signed presidential decree

The Kremlin announced of expanding its army to become the second largest in the world as threats coming from the West are on a rise.

President Vladimir Putin is reported to have signed a presidential decree ordering to increase the regular size of Russian armed force to 1.5 million active soldiers.

A military think tank named The International Institute for Strategic Studies pointed that this boost will allow the country’s army to surpass both India and America.

Thus, it would be then ranked as the world’s second largest military, right behind China.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov for the Kremlin said, “This is due to the number of threats that exist to our country along the perimeter of our borders.”

“It is caused by the extremely hostile environment on our western borders and instability on our eastern borders. This demands appropriate measures to be taken,” he added.

The expansion report comes amid news of “sizeable losses made by the Kremlin’s forces” as it invaded Ukraine.

Western intelligence sources have estimated that Russia lost almost 200,000 troops since February 2022 with around 400,000 injured, as cited by The Wall Street Journal.

Meghan Markle may not join Prince Harry during UK trip after roayl snub

Meghan Markle may not join Prince Harry during UK trip after roayl snub
Saba Qamar offers a peek into her sunny shoot day

Saba Qamar offers a peek into her sunny shoot day

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley share exciting plans amid pregnancy

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley share exciting plans amid pregnancy
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone

Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone

World News

Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Republicans block IVF bill in senate despite support from Trump
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Lebanon blasts: Hezbollah pager explosion kills 9, injures thousands
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Man walks from Asia to Europe with slackline walk on Bosphorus Bridge
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Elon Musk set to achieve biggest milestone of life: 'World's first trillionaire'
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Russian state media face Meta ban over ‘foreign interference activity’
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
UK activists use baby slings to protest against ‘worst in Europe’ paternity leave
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Titan submersible implosion: Ex-OceanGate contractor reveals shocking details
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Myanmar flood crisis deepens as death toll surpasses 220
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
Brazilian mayoral debate turns violent as candidate hits rival with chair
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
New details unveil in recent attempted assassination of Donald Trump
Charlie Puth drops EXCLUSIVE phots from wedding with Brooke Sansone
US supports Taiwan with $228 million spare parts deal amid rising China tensions