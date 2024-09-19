World

UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine

Out of 181 members, 124 states voted in favour, 14 against, and 43 countries were absent

  • by Web Desk
  • September 19, 2024


The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) overwhelmingly passed a resolution calling for the Israeli occupation to leave Palestinian territories within a year.

According to Al Jazeera, the members of the General Assembly on Wednesday, September 18, voted on adopting a resolution asking Israel to end its unlawful occupation of Palestinian territory within the time period of 12 months.

124 member countries voted in favour, whereas 14 states were against the adoption of the resolution. The remaining 43 members did not take part in the voting.

The general assembly demanded, “Israel brings to an end without delay its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which constitutes a wrongful act of a continuing character entailing its international responsibility, and does so no later than 12 months.”

The UNGA also urged Israel to compensate for the damages caused by the occupation of the territory.

Furthermore, the resolution backed the landmark decision of the International Court of Justice that declared Israel’s presence in Palestine ‘illegal’ and called for the end of Israeli occupation of the territory.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the resolution and requested the countries in the world to take action against Israel.

Deepika Padukone going on ‘very long’ maternity break

Deepika Padukone going on ‘very long’ maternity break
Donald Trump stokes controversy with claim of being ‘greater’ than Elvis Presley

Donald Trump stokes controversy with claim of being ‘greater’ than Elvis Presley
Dave Grohl’s wife Jordyn Blum lands HUGE tell-all book deal for ‘cheating revenge’

Dave Grohl’s wife Jordyn Blum lands HUGE tell-all book deal for ‘cheating revenge’
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine

UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine

World News

UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Donald Trump stokes controversy with claim of being ‘greater’ than Elvis Presley
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Titan submersible disaster: Shocking new video reveals more of fatal implosion
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Harris-Walz secures Michigan teamsters' support despite neutrality declaration
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Mohamed Al Fayed hit with multiple sexual assault allegations from former staff
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
MrBeast, Amazon face lawsuit over alleged harassment in new reality show
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Tesla, SpaceX, X staff donate to Harris despite Musk's endorsement for Trump
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Lebanon experiences wave of walkie-talkie explosions after pager attack
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Harris vs. Trump: What do post-debate polls reveal?
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
OceanGate Titan submersible wreckage’s first-ever footage released: Watch
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
King Charles invites world leaders to Commonwealth Summit in October
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Moo Deng: Surprising reason behind baby Hippo's internet fever
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine
Donald Trump calls India ‘big abuser’ ahead of meeting with PM Modi