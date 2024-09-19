UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) overwhelmingly passed a resolution calling for the Israeli occupation to leave Palestinian territories within a year.
According to Al Jazeera, the members of the General Assembly on Wednesday, September 18, voted on adopting a resolution asking Israel to end its unlawful occupation of Palestinian territory within the time period of 12 months.
124 member countries voted in favour, whereas 14 states were against the adoption of the resolution. The remaining 43 members did not take part in the voting.
The general assembly demanded, “Israel brings to an end without delay its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which constitutes a wrongful act of a continuing character entailing its international responsibility, and does so no later than 12 months.”
The UNGA also urged Israel to compensate for the damages caused by the occupation of the territory.
Furthermore, the resolution backed the landmark decision of the International Court of Justice that declared Israel’s presence in Palestine ‘illegal’ and called for the end of Israeli occupation of the territory.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the resolution and requested the countries in the world to take action against Israel.