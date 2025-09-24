Deadly shooting at Dallas ICE field office under probe

Officials confirmed that a gunman started shooting at an ICE field office in Dallas on Wednesday, claiming the lives of two detainees and wounding another before ending their lives.
The shooter's identity remains under wraps, allegedly wrote “ANTI-ICE” on an unused bullet found at the crime scene, according to the FBI Director Kash Patel.
Authorities are currently handling the incident as an “act of targeted violence.”
Several reports suggested the incident happened around 6:40 a.m. local time when the suspect opened fire from a nearby rooftop.
The Department of Homeland Security stated that the victims were struck near a van in the facility’s secured entryway.
Two victims got admitted while a third passed away at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured.
The facility processes recently arrested detainees but is not a detention center. DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin revealed that the guns used in the incident involve a sniper or long-range weapon.
This marks the third attack this year on a DHS facility in Texas.
Previously, an incident was reported in July at an ICE detention center in Prairieland and a gunman lost his life after opening fire at a US Border Patrol station in McAllen.
The attack ignites tensions over the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration policies, which have sparked protests at ICE facilities nationwide.