Denmark airports hit with drone threat again, Aalborg Airport closed

  By Bushra Saleem
Denmark airports were once again hit with a threat after unauthorised drones were spotted in the airspace.

According to CNN, Aalborg Airport in Denmark was forced to close on Wednesday, September 24, due to drone sightings days after the Copenhagen Airport incident.

Aalborg Airport CEO Niels Hemmingsen confirmed that the airspace was closed after drones were sighted nearby, marking the second such incident in a week in Denmark.

Denmark’s National Police Commissioner Thorkild Fogde told CNN, “Once again, we have verified these objects violating the airspace over the airport as drones,” adding that at least three other airports also reported drone sightings between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

“You need to have the means to take down the drones. You need to be able to get close enough to the flying drones, and you also have to be able to do it without jeopardising flight safety around the airport … and you have to take public security into consideration,” he added.

As per FlightRadar24, Aalborg Airport, which also serves as an active military airbase, redirected at least three inbound flights and cancelled two outbound and one inbound flight.

This came after two or three large drones were seen near Copenhagen Airport earlier this week on Monday, halting all flights for almost four hours. It is unclear if the drones sighted near Aalborg Airport were the same or not; however, the authorities said that the pattern of both incidents was similar.

