Home / World

‘Sponge City’ pioneer Kongjian Yu dies at 62 in Brazil plane crash

Chinese landscape architect Kongjian Yu and three others tragically killed in plane crash

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
‘Sponge City’ pioneer Kongjian Yu dies at 62 in Brazil plane crash
‘Sponge City’ pioneer Kongjian Yu dies at 62 in Brazil plane crash

A renowned landscape architect has died in a plane crash alongside three others in Brazil.

According to Sky News, Kongjian Yu was killed when the small aircraft crashed on Tuesday evening while attempting to land at a large farm around 62 miles from the town of Aquidauana in the country's Mato Grosso do Sul state.

There was no immediate information on what caused the crash.

Yu, a distinguished Chinese landscape architect and urban planner, gained global relevance after the Chinese government adopted his concept of "sponge cities," which utilise nature-based solutions to absorb and retain water, rather than relying on concrete infrastructure to channel it away.

His concept aimed to mitigate the impact of climate change, arguing that by creating large spaces to hold water in city centres, such as parks and ponds, extreme rainfall can be absorbed, helping prevent floods.

The concept has since been adopted in hundreds of places in China as well as urban areas from the US to Russia.

Yu founded the College of Architecture and Landscape at Peking University, one of China's most prestigious universities.

You Might Like:

Trump-Epstein statue removed from National Mall due to permit issues

Trump-Epstein statue removed from National Mall due to permit issues
Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein holding hands statue was planned to remain on display until weekend

Denmark airports hit with drone threat again, Aalborg Airport closed

Denmark airports hit with drone threat again, Aalborg Airport closed
Drone forces second Danish airport to shut down in days after Copenhagen Airport incident

Deadly shooting at Dallas ICE field office under probe

Deadly shooting at Dallas ICE field office under probe
Dallas ICE office shooting claimed the lives of two detainees and wounded another before the suspect commits suicide

Deborah Haynes, popular journalist, battles one of the world's rarest diseases

Deborah Haynes, popular journalist, battles one of the world's rarest diseases
atypical Haemolytic Uremic Syndrome affects nearly one in two million people annually and may lead to potential death

Dallas ICE shooting kills two, suspect dead from self-inflicted wound

Dallas ICE shooting kills two, suspect dead from self-inflicted wound
ICE detention centre in Dallas received bomb threats a month before the shooting

UK police crack down on European airport cyberattack, arrest suspect

UK police crack down on European airport cyberattack, arrest suspect
Man arrested in connection with Brussels, Berlin and London's Heathrow airport cyberattack in UK

Zuza Beine tragically passes away at age of 14

Zuza Beine tragically passes away at age of 14
A Wisconsin native, Zuza Beine, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia at the age of 3 and shared her cancer journey with followers

50-meter-deep sinkhole in Bangkok sparks panic, swallows cars and power poles

50-meter-deep sinkhole in Bangkok sparks panic, swallows cars and power poles
Giant 9,700-square-foot sinkhole near Bangkok hospital causes havoc, disrupts services

Trump-Epstein statue of 'lasting bond' appears on National Mall amid scandal

Trump-Epstein statue of 'lasting bond' appears on National Mall amid scandal
Statue of Trump and Epstein holding hands raises eyebrows in Washington DC

UN denies ‘sabotage’ claims after escalator malfunction during Trump visit

UN denies ‘sabotage’ claims after escalator malfunction during Trump visit
White House slams United Nations over escalator mishap during Donald Trump and Melania’s visit

Macron calls Trump after presidential convoy blocks his car: 'Guess what?'

Macron calls Trump after presidential convoy blocks his car: 'Guess what?'
Emmanuel Macron was in New York to co-chair a session of the 80th United Nations General Assembly

Super Typhoon Ragasa hits Hong Kong after leaving 17 dead in Taiwan, the Philippines

Super Typhoon Ragasa hits Hong Kong after leaving 17 dead in Taiwan, the Philippines
This year's strongest storm prompted a lake barrier burst in Taiwan's Hualien County, killing 14 people while leaving 124 missing