‘Sponge City’ pioneer Kongjian Yu dies at 62 in Brazil plane crash

A renowned landscape architect has died in a plane crash alongside three others in Brazil.
According to Sky News, Kongjian Yu was killed when the small aircraft crashed on Tuesday evening while attempting to land at a large farm around 62 miles from the town of Aquidauana in the country's Mato Grosso do Sul state.
There was no immediate information on what caused the crash.
Yu, a distinguished Chinese landscape architect and urban planner, gained global relevance after the Chinese government adopted his concept of "sponge cities," which utilise nature-based solutions to absorb and retain water, rather than relying on concrete infrastructure to channel it away.
His concept aimed to mitigate the impact of climate change, arguing that by creating large spaces to hold water in city centres, such as parks and ponds, extreme rainfall can be absorbed, helping prevent floods.
The concept has since been adopted in hundreds of places in China as well as urban areas from the US to Russia.
Yu founded the College of Architecture and Landscape at Peking University, one of China's most prestigious universities.