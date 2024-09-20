Kentucky sheriff charged with fatal shooting of judge in court chamber

A Kentucky sheriff has been arrested for fatally shooting a judge in his courthouse chamber.
According to Associated Press, Letcher County Sheriff Shawn Stines shot District Judge Kevin Mullins multiple times in his chamber following the argument on Thursday, September 19.
As per Kentucky State Police, the local sheriff had been charged with one count of first-degree murder for killing a 15-year-old veteran judge.
The judge died at the scene while the sheriff surrendered to the police without incident.
The lead county prosecutor, Matt Butler, has pulled out of the investigation because of social and family ties with the judge, Mullins, ensuring that the investigation remains impartial.
Butler, in a statement from his office, said, “We all know each other here. ... Anyone from Letcher County would tell you that Judge Mullins and I married sisters and that we have children who are first cousins but act like siblings. For that reason, among others, I have already taken steps to recuse myself and my entire office.”
Moreover, Letcher County’s judge-executive on Friday, September 20, signed an order to close the courtroom where the incident took place.
Kentucky attorney general Russell Coleman informed that his office will work with a special prosecutor and “will fully investigate and pursue justice."