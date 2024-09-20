Mohamed Al Fayed used 'Royal mansion' to sexually assault victims?

World

  by Web Desk
  September 20, 2024
Mohammed Al Fayed, the former owner of Harrods, a close friend of Princess Diana and the father of her boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed, has allegedly used royal mansion, that featured in hit Netflix series The Crown, to sexually assault women.

In the latest development, dozens of women who used to work at the late millionaire’s Harrods store, have claimed to be attacked by him across 24 years. While five women accused him of rape.

As per reports, some of these alleged attacks have taken place at Al Fayed's Park Lane apartment in London, St Tropez and Abu Dhabi.

However, in the new BBC documentary, titled Al Fayed: Predator at Harrods, 'Villa Windsor' one of his ex-staff has accused that he raped her Villa Windsor, a French mansion which was once owned by Queen Elizabeth II's uncle, the Duke of Windsor.

Al Fayed, whose son Dodi died in a car crash with Princess Diana in 1997, had a strong connection with the Royal Family that on whole episode in The Crown's fifth season was based on his story.

In a 1990 interview with People Magazine, Al Fayed said about the mansion that, "It's like a mausoleum. It sometimes gives you the creeps—both of them having died here. But it's still a happy place, a great fantasy which I love to live in."

Mohammed Al Fayed died at the age of 94 in August last year.

World News

Ukraine to receive ‘major’ financial support from EU amid conflict with Russia
Presidential elections are underway in Sri Lanka
Kentucky sheriff charged with fatal shooting of judge in court chamber
Mark Robinson under fire over ‘I am Nazi’ comment on adult forum ahead of US elections
World Bank roll out boos in climate financing to combat major threats
OceanGate ex scientific director reveals shocking 'malfunction' details about Titan
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon: Destroys Hezbollah 100 rocket launchers
Saudi ambassador warns of highest Middle East war risk since 1973
US imposes sanctions on Russia-North Korea financial network amid Ukraine conflict
Lincoln Project slams Donald Trump with new Taylor Swift-inspired ad: Watch
Donald Trump stokes controversy with claim of being ‘greater’ than Elvis Presley
UN General Assembly calls for end of Israeli occupation of Palestine