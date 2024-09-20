Mohamed Al Fayed used 'Royal mansion' to sexually assault victims?

Mohammed Al Fayed, the former owner of Harrods, a close friend of Princess Diana and the father of her boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed, has allegedly used royal mansion, that featured in hit Netflix series The Crown, to sexually assault women.
In the latest development, dozens of women who used to work at the late millionaire’s Harrods store, have claimed to be attacked by him across 24 years. While five women accused him of rape.
As per reports, some of these alleged attacks have taken place at Al Fayed's Park Lane apartment in London, St Tropez and Abu Dhabi.
However, in the new BBC documentary, titled Al Fayed: Predator at Harrods, 'Villa Windsor' one of his ex-staff has accused that he raped her Villa Windsor, a French mansion which was once owned by Queen Elizabeth II's uncle, the Duke of Windsor.
Al Fayed, whose son Dodi died in a car crash with Princess Diana in 1997, had a strong connection with the Royal Family that on whole episode in The Crown's fifth season was based on his story.
In a 1990 interview with People Magazine, Al Fayed said about the mansion that, "It's like a mausoleum. It sometimes gives you the creeps—both of them having died here. But it's still a happy place, a great fantasy which I love to live in."
Mohammed Al Fayed died at the age of 94 in August last year.