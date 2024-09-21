Health

Daily dose of orange juice: Health secret or just a myth?

A popular dietician and nutritionist, Lauren Manaker, explains if drinking orange juice daily healthy or not

  • by Web Desk
  • September 21, 2024
Daily dose of orange juice: Health secret or just a myth?
Daily dose of orange juice: Health secret or just a myth?

Drinking juice first thing in the morning is widely regarded as a healthy habit and is practiced by people worldwide. Among these juices, orange juice enjoys the top spot and is commonly served at the breakfast table.

However, this daily consumption of orange juice really provides as much health benefits as it is considered to be providing, or is it ruining the health in the long term, is what an award-winning dietician and nutritionist, Lauren Manaker, disclosed in an interview.

“While orange juice is a popular and nutritious beverage, There are several reasons why someone might choose to avoid drinking it every day,” said Lauren while speaking to Delish, a food blog.

She said orange juice is the “darling” of the immune health-supporting drinks for its high vitamin C content, folate, and thiamine.

And since an average American does not consume enough servings of fruits and vegetables every day, Lauren described drinking orange juice as “good news” to bridge the gap.

However, an 8-ounce serving of the juice contains about 26 grams of carbs and 20 grams of sugar, which is much more than the daily required amount.

Although the sugar present in orange juice is natural, a high quantity of it can lead to excessive caloric intake, resulting in weight gain if consumed in excess, warned the nutritionist.

When squeezing out the juice, the fiber present in the fruit is stripped off in the form of pulp, making it only a glass of sugary drink with some minor health benefits.

This high content of sugar without any fiber in it can slow down the sugar absorption in the blood and even cause spikes in blood sugar levels, eventually leading to insulin resistance.

Hence, daily consumption of orange juice might cause more health issues rather than providing benefits; therefore, it is recommended to consume fruits as a whole to ensure less sugar and more fiber intake.

Singapore Grand Prix final practice interrupted by ‘unexpected’ monitor lizard

Singapore Grand Prix final practice interrupted by ‘unexpected’ monitor lizard
Ayeza Khan channels Poo from 'K3G' to mark Kareena Kapoor's 44th birthday

Ayeza Khan channels Poo from 'K3G' to mark Kareena Kapoor's 44th birthday
BTS Jin causes chaos in Milan with first-ever Fashion Week appearance

BTS Jin causes chaos in Milan with first-ever Fashion Week appearance
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children

Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children

Health News

Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Have a peanut allergy? Think twice before eating mustard
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
3 Hair Care Myths Exposed: What Your Hair Really Needs
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Are you nutrient deficient? 3 alarming indicators to watch for
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Dealing with Migraines? New research finds the best medications for relief
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Antibiotic-resistant infections can claim 39 million lives by 2050, study
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
African American women face higher breast cancer mortality rates, study
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
3 simple proven exercises to boost your mental health
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Ditch the guilt: Moderate coffee consumption can save your heart
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Bill Gates calls for urgent action as malnutrition crisis worsens globally
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Vaping tied to poor physical performance in young adults, study
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
New covid variant XEC spreads to ‘major’ countries
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
3 hidden warning signs your kidney might be struggling