New York on ‘high alert’ as deadly EEE virus returns after nearly a decade

A resident of New York state has tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), in nearly a decade.
As per ABC News, this marks the first confirmed case of EEE in New York since 2015.
The individual from Ulster County is currently hospitalized, and local health authorities are investigating the situation.
This year, at least ten cases of EEE have been confirmed in the United States, including one fatality in New Hampshire.
The virus has also been found in several horses across New York, particularly in counties such as Orange, Ulster, Saint Lawrence, Madison, Oneida, Cayuga, Wayne, and Washington, according to the state Department of Health.
EEE is a rare but serious disease transmitted to humans through infected mosquitoes, as stated by the federal Centers for Disease Control.
Symptoms:
While most people infected with EEE may not show symptoms, severe cases can cause headaches, high fever, chills, and vomiting. About 30% of cases can be fatal, and survivors might face long-term neurological issues.
Precautionary measures:
Currently, there is no vaccine available for EEE. State health officials are advising New Yorkers to protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors, using insect repellent, and ensuring that windows and doors have screens.
They also recommend removing any standing water around homes and yards to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.