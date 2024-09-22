Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives fans a peek into her camera roll: WATCH

Priyanka Chopra shares heartwarming memories with Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and daughter Mali Marie

  • by Web Desk
  • September 22, 2024


Following Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas, Priyanka Chopra also gave fans a peek into her camera roll which can melt your hearts.

Over the weekend, the Citadel actress took to her Instagram account to share a video montage of her cherished family moment with Joe’s single What This Could Be set on the background.

She penned long the video, “playing on loop (with headphones emoji) @joejonas.”

The video kicked off with stunning mirror selfie of Priyanka over a text, saying, “POV: you open my camera,” followed by her another selfie with daughter Mali Marie and a group photo of both with Jonas brothers.

Her clip also featured multiple heartwarming shots of Maltie including, Nick enjoying with her at a yacht, she playing with uncle Joe, and spending quality time with her grandpa.

Priyanka’s concluded her post with multiple shots from recent concert of Jonas’s brothers and from the filming of her upcoming film The Bluff.

Her fans also rushed to the comments section to pour the love.

One fan wrote, “More than crumbs I’d say. Thanks for sharing.”

While another gushed, “The way she hold Malti is called desi girl haha great.”

“From Bollywood to Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra is proof that dreams have no boundaries,” the third penned.

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas in December 2018 in an intimate ceremony. 

