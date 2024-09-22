US supports India's major decision for seat in UN Security Council

World

India wanted to have permanent membership in the powerful UN body for the past several years

  • by Web Desk
  • September 22, 2024
The United States backed up India's decision to have a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council.

After the Quad Leaders' Summit in the US, the Leaders of Quad (US, India, Japan and Australia) gave a joint statement emphasizing the need for a comprehensive reform of the UN body.

A statement released by White House read, "President Biden shared with Prime Minister Modi that the United States supports initiatives to reform global institutions to reflect India's important voice, including permanent membership for India in a reformed UN Security Council.”

The statement came after Indian PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden held bilateral talks at the Quad summit on Saturday.

Quad Leaders' Summit took place in Wilmington, Delaware, gathering world’s most powerful leaders.

Furthermore, India, Australia, Japan, and the US mentioned the need to reform the UN Security Council to make it more representative, inclusive in the Wilmington Declaration.

"Together, with our global and regional partners, we continue to support international institutions and initiatives that underpin global peace, prosperity and sustainable development. We reiterate our unwavering support for the UN Charter and the three pillars of the UN system," the joint declaration read.

They demanded an expanded UNSC that includes representation from Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

