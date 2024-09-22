US to propose ban on Chinese tech in autonomous vehicles over security concerns

The US Commerce Department is planning to propose a ban on Chinese software and hardware in connected and autonomous vehicles over national security concerns.
The Biden administration is worried about data collection from US drivers by Chinese companies and the risk of foreign interference in internet-connected cars.
As per multiple outlets, the regulation would block the import and sale of Chinese vehicles with key communication or autonomous driving technology.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has emphasized the risk, stating, "You can imagine the most catastrophic outcome theoretically if you had a couple million cars on the road and the software were disabled."
This follows recent actions by the US, including increased tariffs on Chinese imports, such as a 100% tax on electric vehicles and higher duties on batteries and key minerals.
The Commerce Department will allow 30 days for public input before finalizing the rules.
The ban on software could begin as early as 2027, with hardware restrictions starting in 2029 or 2030.
To note, these restrictions could also extend to other adversarial countries, such as Russia.