WhatsApp users to gain control over sticker suggestions soon

WhatsApp is working on a new feature to enhance the user experience!
As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp users may soon have the ability to manage sticker suggestions.
Soon, users will be able to toggle an automatic sticker tray that appears above the keyboard when they type emojis.
WhatsApp also intends to introduce this sticker management feature for iOS users, as seen in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS version 24.19.10.73.
This feature will function differently on iOS compared to Android. On iOS, sticker suggestions will appear directly in the chat bar while users type.
When a relevant sticker is found, it will replace the sticker button, allowing quick access and sharing without having to search through the sticker keyboard.
This feature has several benefits, as it eliminates the need to manually find specific stickers, enabling users to quickly find and share relevant stickers.
Importantly, users will have full control over this feature; if they find the automatic suggestions unnecessary or distracting, they can easily disable it in the app settings.
However, the chat feature for managing sticker suggestions is still under development and will be available in a future app update.