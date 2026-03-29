News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Meta develops Ray-Ban smart glasses for prescription users: Report

The move reflects Meta’s broader push to expand the accessibility of smart glasses

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Meta develops Ray-Ban smart glasses for prescription users: Report
Meta develops Ray-Ban smart glasses for prescription users: Report 

Meta is reportedly developing a pair of Ray-Ban smart glasses for users who are interested in wearing them everyday.

As per Bloomberg, the upcoming product codenamed Scriber and Blazer, the prescription-focused variants are likely to be released as soon as next week.

Meta and its AI glasses hardware partner EssilorLuxottica are reportedly preparing two pairs of AI smart glasses, which are particularly designed for people who require prescription lenses.

Notably, users already have an option for prescription lenses to get fitted into existing Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, but these new models are being built specifically with that in mind.

However, further rumours regarding the upcoming launch, major difference, battery life, design, and weight, are likely to emerge soon.

Notably, Meta has yet to officially announce the upcoming launch.

The move reflects Meta’s broader push to expand the accessibility of smart glasses. If successful, these recently introduced models are likely to bring AI-centric eyewear closer to mainstream adoption, particularly among users who depend on prescription lenses daily. 

Artemis 2: NASA's historic mission set to launch on THIS Date
Artemis 2: NASA's historic mission set to launch on THIS Date
WhatsApp to release private summaries feature for several chats
WhatsApp to release private summaries feature for several chats
Google expands 'Search Live' worldwide: Details inside
Google expands 'Search Live' worldwide: Details inside
Anthropic wins in court as Judge halts DOD blacklisting effort
Anthropic wins in court as Judge halts DOD blacklisting effort
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 ‘Wide’ gets certification as new renders leaked
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 ‘Wide’ gets certification as new renders leaked
Apple officially discontinues Mac Pro after 18 years of launch
Apple officially discontinues Mac Pro after 18 years of launch
OpenAI’s Sora shutdown sparks questions about video GenAI viability
OpenAI’s Sora shutdown sparks questions about video GenAI viability
WhatsApp rolls AI-centric replies, photo tools and storage tools, photo tools and storage tools
WhatsApp rolls AI-centric replies, photo tools and storage tools, photo tools and storage tools
Apple Music announces collaboration with Ticketmaster: Details inside
Apple Music announces collaboration with Ticketmaster: Details inside
Arm Holdings shares spike 20% as new AI chip sparks $15B revenue forecast
Arm Holdings shares spike 20% as new AI chip sparks $15B revenue forecast
NASA collaborates with Blue Origin after asteroid 2026 FM3 passes Earth
NASA collaborates with Blue Origin after asteroid 2026 FM3 passes Earth
Apple introduces iOS 26.4 update with THESE exciting features
Apple introduces iOS 26.4 update with THESE exciting features

Popular News

Meta develops Ray-Ban smart glasses for prescription users: Report

Meta develops Ray-Ban smart glasses for prescription users: Report

4 minutes ago
Ameer Gillani on losing family member: ‘World is a little less good today’

Ameer Gillani on losing family member: ‘World is a little less good today’
25 minutes ago
Pope Leo takes aim at Trump during Palm Sunday mass: 'your hands are full of blood'

Pope Leo takes aim at Trump during Palm Sunday mass: 'your hands are full of blood'
54 minutes ago