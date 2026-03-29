Meta develops Ray-Ban smart glasses for prescription users: Report 

Meta is reportedly developing a pair of Ray-Ban smart glasses for users who are interested in wearing them everyday.
As per Bloomberg, the upcoming product codenamed Scriber and Blazer, the prescription-focused variants are likely to be released as soon as next week.
Meta and its AI glasses hardware partner EssilorLuxottica are reportedly preparing two pairs of AI smart glasses, which are particularly designed for people who require prescription lenses.
Notably, users already have an option for prescription lenses to get fitted into existing Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, but these new models are being built specifically with that in mind.
However, further rumours regarding the upcoming launch, major difference, battery life, design, and weight, are likely to emerge soon.
Notably, Meta has yet to officially announce the upcoming launch.
The move reflects Meta’s broader push to expand the accessibility of smart glasses. If successful, these recently introduced models are likely to bring AI-centric eyewear closer to mainstream adoption, particularly among users who depend on prescription lenses daily.