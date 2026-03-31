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Nasa Artemis II launch countdown begins: Where to watch it?

Artemis 2 crew include NASA’s Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen

Nasa Artemis II launch countdown begins: Where to watch it?
Nasa Artemis II launch countdown begins: Where to watch it?

Nasa Artemis II launch is set for April 1, with countdown already started for the historic lunar flyby mission.

As per NASA, the first two-hour launch window will open on Wednesday at 6:24 p.m. ET.

Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral’s weather forecast shows an 80% chance of favourable conditions, with strong winds expected in the area.

Notably, NASA’s historic moon mission was delayed due to a technical issue, affecting the proper flow of fuel into the rocket's engines.

However, the issue has been completely resolved now and the flight aboard the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft is set to return humans to the moon to establish a continuous human presence.

Where to watch Artemis 2 launch?

The Artemis 2 launch is live coverage will kick off at 12:50 p.m. EDT. The primary, ad-free live broadcast will be available on NASA+, the NASA YouTube channel, and the NASA app

What is the goal of the Artemis II mission?

The Artemis II mission will be the first U.S. human lunar spaceflight in more than 50 years. It will mark the first time that NASA’s SLS rocket and Orion capsule will be crewed.

“Artemis II, the first crewed Artemis flight, marks a key step toward long-term return to the moon and future missions to Mars,” NASA stated.

Artemis 2 crew

Artemis 2 crew include NASA’s Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen. 

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