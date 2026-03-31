Meta tests 'Instagram subscription' plan: New features, pricing, more

In a significant move, Meta has started experimenting with a new premium subscription on Instagram named Instagram Plus in several countries, providing access to a range of exclusive features.
The development follows two months after meta announced plans to bring subscription options across platforms.
Instagram subscription features
As per TechCrunch, these premium-new features will allow users to view a story when hiding it from the poster who viewed it.
Moreover, subscribers will also be able to see how many users have rewatched their own stories.
Subscribers will also be allowed to create unlimited audience lists for stories, beyond the existing “Close Friends” list.
Users will be able to customize who sees each story by grouping followers into different lists, rather than sharing with everyone.
Much to the excitement of some users, Instagram now allows subscribers to extend their stories for an additional 24 hours and spotlight a story up to once every week.
Availability
Meta is currently experimenting with the premium subscription in Mexico, Japan, and the Philippines, with plans for broader expansion in the near future.
Instagram subscription pricing
Instagram subscription pricing will vary from each country; however, the screenshots circulating online suggest it may cost $2.20 USD per month in Mexico, $2 USD in Japan, and PHP 65 (about $1.07 USD) per month in the Philippines.