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  • By Hafsa Naeem
News

China’s popular AI chatbot DeepSeek suffers longest outage: Here's why

DeepSeek's Artificial Intelligence chatbot suffered a major outage lasting more than 7 hours

  • By Hafsa Naeem
China’s popular AI chatbot DeepSeek suffers longest outage: Heres why
China’s popular AI chatbot DeepSeek suffers longest outage: Here's why

DeepSeek, China's most popular artificial intelligence chatbot, suffered its longest outage on March 30 since the viral rise of its flagship R1 ‌and V3 models early last year.

As reported, DeepSeek's status website showed that the chatbot suffered a "major outage" lasting 7 hours and 13 minutes, from the early hours of Monday morning when the incident was marked as resolved.

As per company protocol, no reason was given for the outage.

While tech experts expressed that usually such incidents can be caused by a wide range of issues, from malfunctioning servers to bugs stemming from an update to the AI chatbot.

With reference to that, China's widely used AI platform's data shows that its API ‌service, a function mostly used by developers to integrate the chatbot into custom applications, saw consecutive day-long outages in late January 2025, at the height of its viral moment.

According to the startup's website, its webpage where ordinary users can ask the chatbot questions directly had not experienced a major outage longer than two hours until Monday.

Additionally, the global AI industry is eagerly awaiting the release of DeepSeek's next-generation model, but the company has given no indication of a timeline.

DeepSeek's status website showed that the chatbot suffered a "major outage" lasting 7 hours and 13 minutes, from the early hours of Monday morning when the incident was marked as resolved.

As per company protocol, no reason was given for the outage.

Usually such incidents can be caused by a wide range of issues, from malfunctioning servers to bugs stemming from an update to the AI chatbot.

DeepSeek data shows that its API ‌service, a function mostly used by developers to integrate the chatbot into custom applications, saw consecutive day-long outages in late January 2025, at the height of its viral moment.

According to the Hangzhou-based startup's website, its webpage, where ordinary users can ask the chatbot questions directly, had not experienced a major outage longer than two hours until Monday.

Notably, the global AI industry is eagerly awaiting the release of DeepSeek's next-generation model, but the company has given no indication of a timeline.

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