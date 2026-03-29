Artemis 2: NASA's historic mission set to launch on THIS Date

NASA is set to send humans into space, aiming for missions beyond reduced Earth orbit.
Artemis 2 will mark the first astronaut mission to the moon since 1972, which is scheduled on April 1.
The four astronauts selected for the historic mission arrived in Florida yesterday, March 27, entering the final preparations for the first crewed journey toward the Moon in over five decades.
The astronauts include Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen.
Notably, the journey comes with several risks, as the crew will travel in a spacecraft that has never before carried humans, as they are likely to experience personal challenges, spending 10 days confined in a spacecraft.
The mission plans to return humans to the moon and lay the foundation for crewed missions to Mars.
The rocket will orbit Earth twice and fly a figure-eight surrounding the Moon ahead of returning to Earth.
It will include a 10-day crewed flight that will send four astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft, serving as the exploration vehicle.