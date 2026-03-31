Google finally allows users change their Gmail address after 20 years

Google announced the launch of a way for users across the US to change their Gmail address without starting over or losing access to their data.
Users with access to this feature can go to their Google Account settings, navigate to Personal info > Email > Google Account email option to see a “Change Google Account email” button.
Click on the button to initiate the process of changing your username.
With this update, users will be able to change their username only once every 12 months. Additionally, they will not be able to delete their new email address for that time period.
Google stated users’ old emails will be preserved, and the old email address will serve as an alternate address for the account.
Users will be able to sign in to Google services using both the new and old addresses.
Notably, the Alphabet-owned Google was bringing this update in select Hindi territories, as per 9to5Google.
As per company’s support page, the feature is launching gradually, and users may immediately receive its access.