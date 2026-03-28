WhatsApp to release private summaries feature for several chats

WhatsApp is reportedly developing the latest feature to assist users handle busy conversations by creating private summaries of several unread messages at once.
As per WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned WhatsApp’s new feature is aiming to save time for individuals overwhelmed by a range of several messages, particularly in active group chats.
With this update, users can easily choose several unread chats and get a summary of them rather than opening and then reading every chat individually.
This upcoming feature is especially for people who have been away from their phone or participate in several groups.
Notably, the instant-messaging app is using Private Processing, a technology from Meta, which ensures that neither WhatsApp nor Meta can easily access the original messages or the AI-generated summaries.
Independent security organizations have experimented with the system to confirm it meets high privacy standards, giving users confidence in the safety of their data.
To access the feature, users engaged with the app will be required to enable it in settings if they need AI-powered summaries.
Availability
WhatsApp’s new feature is currently not available for public testing, though future updates may include a dedicated menu or chat filter option to simplify it for use.
This update seems to be a part of WhatsApp’s effort to enhance communication efficiency. Once launched, it will be a valuable feature for everyone struggling to keep up with several conversations.