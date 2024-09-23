Health

Statins may halve cancer risk and slash heart disease deaths, study

New study finds the benefits of statins beyond cholesterol lowering

  • by Web Desk
  • September 23, 2024
New Study has revealed that statins, which are commonly used to lower cholesterol, can also reduce the risk of developing cancer of more than 20 types and may cut deaths from heart disease as well.

According to the researchers, who analyzed the data of 15 years from nearly 400,000 UK patients, the risk of major cancers, including breast, prostate and cervical, has cut in half in the patients taking the cholesterol-lowering pills.

"We found that lipid-lowering drugs, particularly statins, were associated with decreased risk of 21 types of cancers," the researcher stated.

They went on to say, "It may be a promising strategy to consider repurposing these drugs for cancer prevention."

"Lipid-lowering drugs protect from cancer incidence, suggesting the possible cancer prevention effects in the general population," the Chinese researcher added.

While the researcher hailed the research as a groundbreaking discovery, they also emphasized that the further investigation is needed to confirm the result.

"More research is needed. The lower risk found was independent of length of statin use, so the association may not be a causal one," the professor of surgery and oncology at University College London, Jayant Vaidya, said.

They added, "Regardless, the cardiovascular benefits are reason enough for discussing their use jointly between a doctor and patients."

The study's findings have significant implications for public health, as cancer remains a leading cause of death worldwide.

