Non-Drug nasal spray might also combat flu and COVID-19

New study says nasal spray may offer better protection than masks against respiratory viruses

  • by Web Desk
  • September 25, 2024
A recent study has found that a non-drug nasal spray can stop the spread of respiratory viruses like the flu and COVID-19 more effectively than wearing a mask.

According to the study, led by author Nitin Joshi, an assistant professor of anesthesiology at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, the spray is consist of ingredients that are medically inactive to trap germs in the nose before they can infect a person.

"We developed a drug-free formulation using these compounds to block germs in three ways," Joshi stated.

He explained that spray "forms a gel-like matrix that traps respiratory droplets, immobilizes the germs, and effectively neutralizes them, preventing infection.”

Researchers have named their innovative find PCANS, short for Pathogen Capture and Neutralizing Spray.

"The COVID pandemic showed us what respiratory pathogens can do to humanity in a very short time. That threat hasn't gone away. Not only do we have the flu to deal with seasonally, but we now have COVID, too,” co-senior author of the study, Jeffrey Karp said.

The spray has been tested on mouse yet and needs to be tested in human clinical trial as well.

Health News

COVID-19 lockdown leaves one in three children shortsighted, study
Mpox: US commits 1 million vaccine doses for Africa’s outbreak
Climate change to triple US heat deaths by 2050, experts warn
India reports first mpox case linked to new clade 1b strain
Americans set to receive free COVID-19 test kits soon
Losing your sense of smell could mean Alzheimer's, study
Statins may halve cancer risk and slash heart disease deaths, study
FDA signals green light to game-changing flu vaccine spray
New York on ‘high alert’ as deadly EEE virus returns after nearly a decade
Study reveals real reason of fussy eating and its not parents
Daily dose of orange juice: Health secret or just a myth?
Have a peanut allergy? Think twice before eating mustard