Non-Drug nasal spray might also combat flu and COVID-19

A recent study has found that a non-drug nasal spray can stop the spread of respiratory viruses like the flu and COVID-19 more effectively than wearing a mask.
According to the study, led by author Nitin Joshi, an assistant professor of anesthesiology at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, the spray is consist of ingredients that are medically inactive to trap germs in the nose before they can infect a person.
"We developed a drug-free formulation using these compounds to block germs in three ways," Joshi stated.
He explained that spray "forms a gel-like matrix that traps respiratory droplets, immobilizes the germs, and effectively neutralizes them, preventing infection.”
Researchers have named their innovative find PCANS, short for Pathogen Capture and Neutralizing Spray.
"The COVID pandemic showed us what respiratory pathogens can do to humanity in a very short time. That threat hasn't gone away. Not only do we have the flu to deal with seasonally, but we now have COVID, too,” co-senior author of the study, Jeffrey Karp said.
The spray has been tested on mouse yet and needs to be tested in human clinical trial as well.