Health

3 key benefits of Retinol for healthier, smoother skin

Retinol, also called vitamin A₁, is a fat-soluble vitamin in the vitamin A family

  • by Web Desk
  • September 27, 2024
3 key benefits of Retinol for healthier, smoother skin
3 key benefits of Retinol for healthier, smoother skin

Synthetically produced from vitamin A, retinol is a member of the larger class of retinoids. 

With the help of specific enzymes present in the skin, this substance will transform into retinoic acid when administered topically.

Though retinoic acid is a topical agent, its conversion over time is not as natural as that of retinol creams or serums, making it harsher.

3 main benefits of Retinol for skin:

Clear Acne:

Retinol purges pores, clearing the skin and stopping further breakouts. Naturally, fewer acne cases will mean less acne scars and it can also enhance the benefits of other medicated creams and gels, so you can receive the most out of any treatments you're doing.

Anti-aging:

One of the most popular and thoroughly researched anti-aging substances available today is retinol. 

Tretinoin was first offered as an anti-acne medication in the 1970s, but it soon became apparent that it also had significant anti-aging benefits.

Even Skin Tone:

Retinol promotes skin cell turnover, which has the appearance of exfoliating the skin. With higher amounts of collagen and elastin, dull and dry skin gives way to fresh, glowing, and more balanced skin. 

Stronger, smoother, and with fewer flaws overall is the thicker skin. Thus, retinol can have radiating effects even on skin that is very "problem-free".

Liam Lawson takes seat of Daniel Ricciardo in Red Bull for remaining season

Liam Lawson takes seat of Daniel Ricciardo in Red Bull for remaining season
Prince Harry given damning verdict on future with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry given damning verdict on future with Meghan Markle
Saif Ali Khan lifts the lid on Pataudi palace restoration plans

Saif Ali Khan lifts the lid on Pataudi palace restoration plans
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message

King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message

Health News

King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Stay energized at work with THESE simple health tips
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
New York health officials issue alert against rare mosquito-borne virus EEE
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Non-Drug nasal spray might also combat flu and COVID-19
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
COVID-19 lockdown leaves one in three children shortsighted, study
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Mpox: US commits 1 million vaccine doses for Africa’s outbreak
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Climate change to triple US heat deaths by 2050, experts warn
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
India reports first mpox case linked to new clade 1b strain
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Americans set to receive free COVID-19 test kits soon
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Losing your sense of smell could mean Alzheimer's, study
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Statins may halve cancer risk and slash heart disease deaths, study
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
FDA signals green light to game-changing flu vaccine spray
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
New York on ‘high alert’ as deadly EEE virus returns after nearly a decade