Health

FDA approves first new schizophrenia treatment approach in decades

The US Food and Drug Administration has greenlit a new drug, marketed as Cobenfy to treat schizophrenia

  • by Web Desk
  • September 27, 2024
FDA approves first new schizophrenia treatment approach in decades
FDA approves first new schizophrenia treatment approach in decades

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has greenlit a new drug, marketed as Cobenfy, for oral use to treat schizophrenia in adults.

The medication consists of two different drugs xanomeline and trospium chloride, which provides hopes for totally patients seeking alternatives to traditional antipsychotics as which targets cholinergic receptors instead of dopamine receptor.

Schizophrenia is a chronic debilitating mental health disorder which causes hallucinations, disorganized thoughts and paranoia. It also causes cognitive issues and difficulty with social interactions and motivation which hinder daily functioning.

Dr Tiffany Farchione, director of the Division of Psychiatry, Office of Neuroscience at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement, “This drug takes the first new approach to schizophrenia treatment in decades.”

“This approval offers a new alternative to the antipsychotic medications people with schizophrenia have previously been prescribed,” he added.

“For people living with schizophrenia, it's often difficult to find a treatment that works for them. Having a variety of treatment options gives patients and healthcare providers the tools to help manage this serious condition,” said Gordon Lavigne, CEO of the Schizophrenia & Psychosis Action Alliance.

This marks the first drug in a new class of schizophrenia treatments in over seven decades.

Meta AI on WhatsApp unveils voice and photo editing tools

Meta AI on WhatsApp unveils voice and photo editing tools
King Charles 'saddened' over Dame Meggie Smith's death

King Charles 'saddened' over Dame Meggie Smith's death
LinkedIn scales back AI suggestions after user complaints

LinkedIn scales back AI suggestions after user complaints
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return

Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return

Health News

Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
3 key benefits of Retinol for healthier, smoother skin
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
Stay energized at work with THESE simple health tips
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
New York health officials issue alert against rare mosquito-borne virus EEE
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
Non-Drug nasal spray might also combat flu and COVID-19
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
COVID-19 lockdown leaves one in three children shortsighted, study
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
Mpox: US commits 1 million vaccine doses for Africa’s outbreak
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
Climate change to triple US heat deaths by 2050, experts warn
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
India reports first mpox case linked to new clade 1b strain
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
Americans set to receive free COVID-19 test kits soon
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
Losing your sense of smell could mean Alzheimer's, study
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
Statins may halve cancer risk and slash heart disease deaths, study
Prince William surprises fans with delightful update ahead of Harry's UK return
FDA signals green light to game-changing flu vaccine spray