Kamala Harris’ Arizona border visit threats Donald Trump lead

Kamala Harris is trying her best to secure lead against her rival candidate Donald Trump in Arizona!
The Democratic nominee, who made a visit to the US and Mexico border on Friday, September 27, to focus on the border issues in order to confront her one of the biggest vulnerabilities against the Republican presidential candidate.
This visit marks her first trip to the international border since being nominated by the Democratic party for the US election 2024.
Putting forward her plan to counter the border security issues that has languished for decades, Harris also gave a briefing on the strategies to block the flow of fentanyl across the border.
As per the latest Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump polls in Arizona, it was revealed that the former President has an edge over his rival nominee on the issue of border security.
The Republican nominee put huge focus on tackling the illegal immigration during his time in the office, and is again reviving the issue for his campaign for the 2024 US presidential election.
However, with Kamala Harris’ latest visit to the US-Mexican border, the Harris vs Trump poll numbers might take a shift from Donald Trump to her side.
The US election 2024 date is set to be November 5.