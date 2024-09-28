World

Kamala Harris’ Arizona border visit threats Donald Trump lead

The Vice President of USA tries to turn tables on Donald Trump poll numbers by focusing Arizona border issues

  • by Web Desk
  • September 28, 2024
Kamala Harris’ Arizona border visit threats Donald Trump lead
Kamala Harris’ Arizona border visit threats Donald Trump lead

Kamala Harris is trying her best to secure lead against her rival candidate Donald Trump in Arizona!

The Democratic nominee, who made a visit to the US and Mexico border on Friday, September 27, to focus on the border issues in order to confront her one of the biggest vulnerabilities against the Republican presidential candidate.

This visit marks her first trip to the international border since being nominated by the Democratic party for the US election 2024.

Putting forward her plan to counter the border security issues that has languished for decades, Harris also gave a briefing on the strategies to block the flow of fentanyl across the border.

As per the latest Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump polls in Arizona, it was revealed that the former President has an edge over his rival nominee on the issue of border security.

The Republican nominee put huge focus on tackling the illegal immigration during his time in the office, and is again reviving the issue for his campaign for the 2024 US presidential election.

However, with Kamala Harris’ latest visit to the US-Mexican border, the Harris vs Trump poll numbers might take a shift from Donald Trump to her side.

The US election 2024 date is set to be November 5. 

Kate Middleton earns praises for warm gesture towards King Charles

Kate Middleton earns praises for warm gesture towards King Charles
Kamala Harris’ Arizona border visit threats Donald Trump lead

Kamala Harris’ Arizona border visit threats Donald Trump lead
King Charles to get style makeover for the first time

King Charles to get style makeover for the first time
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV

Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV

World News

Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Hezbollah confirms Hassan Nasrallah death in Israeli forces attack
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Trump vows to prosecute Google over Kamala Harris coverage if elected
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah killed in Beirut, IDF claims
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
US breaks silence on Israeli airstrikes in Beirut: ‘No advance warning’
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Hurricane Helene triggers catastrophic flooding in US, killing over 40
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Beirut rocked by Israeli forces ‘targeted strikes’ on Hezbollah
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Netanyahu issues blunt warning to Iran at UN
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Just Stop Oil Activists splash soup on Van Gogh paintings in London protest
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Donald Trump promises ‘quick’ resolution to Ukraine conflict in meeting with Zelenskyy
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Argentina’s poverty rate soars over 50% in ‘major’ setback for President Milei
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
Kamala Harris set to visit US-Mexico border for the first time in 2024 campaign
Billie Eilish plays puppet to invisible love strings in ‘Birds of a Feather’ MV
46 people, including 37 children, drown during Hindu festival