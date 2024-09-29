World

Boat sinks near El Hierro with 48 migrants missing and nine confirmed dead

This incident could potentially become the deadliest in 30 years of crossings from Africa to the Canary Islands

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024
Boat sinks near El Hierro with 48 migrants missing and nine confirmed dead
Boat sinks near El Hierro with 48 migrants missing and nine confirmed dead

A tragic incident occurred early Saturday morning when a migrant boat sank near the Spanish island of El Hierro.

As per Reuters, around 48 people are currently missing and nine individuals have been confirmed dead, including a child aged between 12 and 15.

This incident could potentially become the deadliest in 30 years of crossings from Africa to the Canary Islands.

Rescuers successfully saved 27 of the 84 passengers attempting to reach the Spanish coast.

The nine deceased migrants are scheduled for burial on Monday and Tuesday.

According to Spanish authorities, those on board were from Mali, Mauritania, and Senegal.

Three patrol boats and three helicopters were involved in a renewed search for the missing on Sunday, according to a spokesman from the Spanish coastguard.

A spokeswoman for the Canary Islands government told Reuters, "Unfortunately we presume the worst. The search goes on but it seems that the chances of finding someone alive are slim,"

The boat sank during the rescue operation, with adverse wind and visibility conditions complicating the effort.

It is pertinent to note here that the deadliest shipwreck recorded in 30 years of crossings to the islands occurred in 2009 off Lanzarote, claiming 25 lives.

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' gets officially platinum

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' gets officially platinum
Jack Draper retires from Japan Open quarter-finals due to injury

Jack Draper retires from Japan Open quarter-finals due to injury
Taiwan raises alarm over surge in Chinese military activities

Taiwan raises alarm over surge in Chinese military activities
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles

Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles

World News

Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Far-right Freedom Party claims historic victory in Austrian elections
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Taiwan raises alarm over surge in Chinese military activities
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Viral Turkish influencer known for marrying herself found dead in apparent suicide
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Nepal closes schools as deadly floods and landslides claim over 150 lives
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Body of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah recovered after Israeli attack
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Nepal flood and landslides: Death toll rises to 100, over 64 missing
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Mark Zuckerberg joins exclusive club of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Iran calls for UN Security Council meeting over Israeli ‘terrorist aggression’
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Volodymyr Zelenskiy opens up about the impact of his talks with Donald Trump
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Met Office warns of heavy rain and potential flooding in key areas
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
World condemns Isreal’s killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah
Queen Camilla’s excessive ‘smoking, drinking’ habits exposed by son Tom Parker Bowles
Tim Walz, JD Vance set to debate in ‘exclusive’ vice presidential showdown on October 1