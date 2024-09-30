Health

Rwanda’s Ebola-like Marburg virus outbreak claims 8 lives

8 deaths have been confirmed by Rwanda after deadly outbreak of Ebola-like Marburg virus

  • by Web Desk
  • September 30, 2024
Rwanda has reported shocking 8 deaths after the country announced outbreak of a highly-contagious Ebola-like Marburg virus!

On Friday, September 27, the African country announced the outbreak and just a day later, 6 deaths had been reported.

Now, the health authorities have confirmed that total 8 people have lost their lives to this virus which is spreading with a quick speed in the country.

Just like Ebola, this virus also originates in fruit bats and spreads through the affected person’s bodily fluids or contact with surfaces like contaminated bed sheets.

Marburg’s symptoms include fever, diarrhea, muscle ache, vomiting, and if left untreated, it can even prove to be fatal in up to 88% of the affected people.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), the disease has no specific treatment or any vaccine developed, however, an array of blood products, drugs, and immune therapies are in the process of development.

Till now, 26 cases have been confirmed by Rwanda, reported Sabin Nsanzimana, Rwanda’s health minister on Sunday night, September 29, 2024.

The authorities have urged the citizens to avoid physical contact in order to combat its spread.

Health News

Iron deficiency affects 1 in 3 US adults, study reveals
3 skincare myths vs facts: Misconceptions that could ruin your glow
World Heart Day 2024: Experts warn of rising heart problems in Pakistani youth
FDA approves first new schizophrenia treatment approach in decades
3 key benefits of Retinol for healthier, smoother skin
Stay energized at work with THESE simple health tips
New York health officials issue alert against rare mosquito-borne virus EEE
Non-Drug nasal spray might also combat flu and COVID-19
COVID-19 lockdown leaves one in three children shortsighted, study
Mpox: US commits 1 million vaccine doses for Africa’s outbreak
Climate change to triple US heat deaths by 2050, experts warn
India reports first mpox case linked to new clade 1b strain