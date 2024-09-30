Rwanda’s Ebola-like Marburg virus outbreak claims 8 lives

Rwanda has reported shocking 8 deaths after the country announced outbreak of a highly-contagious Ebola-like Marburg virus!
On Friday, September 27, the African country announced the outbreak and just a day later, 6 deaths had been reported.
Now, the health authorities have confirmed that total 8 people have lost their lives to this virus which is spreading with a quick speed in the country.
Just like Ebola, this virus also originates in fruit bats and spreads through the affected person’s bodily fluids or contact with surfaces like contaminated bed sheets.
Marburg’s symptoms include fever, diarrhea, muscle ache, vomiting, and if left untreated, it can even prove to be fatal in up to 88% of the affected people.
As per World Health Organization (WHO), the disease has no specific treatment or any vaccine developed, however, an array of blood products, drugs, and immune therapies are in the process of development.
Till now, 26 cases have been confirmed by Rwanda, reported Sabin Nsanzimana, Rwanda’s health minister on Sunday night, September 29, 2024.
The authorities have urged the citizens to avoid physical contact in order to combat its spread.