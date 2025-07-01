Researchers find advanced AI to assist in determining certain kind of dementia

Researchers said that the latest AI can find brain patterns linked to nine different kinds of dementia

A recent reserach found the latest artificial intelligence (AI) tool to assist doctors in identifying a patient’s certain kind of neurodegenerative disorder, dementia.

According to a study published in the journal Neurology, the state-of-the-art AI-centric tool StateViewer assisted in detecting an individual’s dementia type in 88% of cases.

Researchers said that this latest tool provides an accurate dementia diagnosis, even when patients have many medical conditions that may significantly contribute to their cognitive problems.

Researchers trained and experimented with that advanced technology on more than 3,600 brain imaging exams, which are known as fluorodeoxyglucose positron emission tomography (FDG-PET) scans that display how the brain utilises glucose for energy.

The AI compares an individual's brain images against numerous databases of scans from individuals suffering from dementia. Later on, it detects brain patterns that match certain kinds or combinations of dementia.

The latest AI can find brain patterns linked to nine different kinds of dementia, researchers said.

Lead researcher Leland Barnard, a data scientist with the Mayo Clinic, stated, "As we were designing StateViewer, we never lost sight of the fact that behind every data point and brain scan was a person facing a difficult diagnosis and urgent questions."

"Seeing how this tool could assist physicians with real-time, precise insights and guidance highlights the potential of machine learning for clinical medicine,” Barnard added.

Furthermore, Mayo Clinic researchers plan for a wider rollout to test its performance in different clinical settings.

