World

Taiwan's southwest coast on high alert as ‘super’ Typhoon Krathon approaches

Taiwan's defence ministry placed more than 38,000 troops on standby for emergency responses

  • by Web Desk
  • October 01, 2024
Taiwans southwest coast on high alert as ‘super’ Typhoon Krathon approaches
Taiwan's southwest coast on high alert as ‘super’ Typhoon Krathon approaches

Typhoon Krathon approaches Taiwan’s heavily populated southwest coast, sparking concerns about possible storm surges.

As per Reuters, US Navy's Joint Typhoon Warning Center classified Krathon as a super typhoon.

Unlike most typhoons that usually hit Taiwan's mountainous eastern coast, Krathon is expected to make landfall on the flatter western plains.

The Central Weather Administration (CWA) predicted the typhoon would strike Kaohsiung, home to 2.7 million people, on Wednesday afternoon.

After that, it is expected to move across central Taiwan and head into the East China Sea.

Kaohsiung declared a holiday and urged residents to stay home. Meanwhile, shops and restaurants were shuttered, leaving the streets mostly empty.

Li Meng-hsiang, a CWA forecaster, warned of gusts over 150 kph (93 mph) and possible coastal flooding due to the storm surge and heavy rain.

While, Taiwan's defence ministry placed more than 38,000 troops on standby for emergency responses.

Princess Anne beats King Charles at his own game

Princess Anne beats King Charles at his own game
Nepal floods 2024: Furious citizens react over insufficient emergency resources

Nepal floods 2024: Furious citizens react over insufficient emergency resources
Shawn Mendes explains unstable relationship with Camila Cabello: ‘Love is hard’

Shawn Mendes explains unstable relationship with Camila Cabello: ‘Love is hard’
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements

Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements

World News

Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
Nepal floods 2024: Furious citizens react over insufficient emergency resources
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
Russian fighter jet dangerously comes within feet of US F-16: Watch
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
Jimmy Kimmel shuts down Donald Trump's lie with immediate fact-check
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
Ishiba announces strategic cabinet appointments as he becomes Japan’s new Prime Minister
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
US port strike: 45,000 workers go on strike after union talks fail
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
Israeli forces begin ‘limited’ ground operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
How the Arun river makes Mount Everest taller each year?
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
Hillary Clinton praises Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from election
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
Ryan Routh pleads not guilty to charges of plotting to assassinate Donald Trump
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
Malaysia’s smoking law against toy-like devices starts tomorrow
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
Joe Biden vows federal aid to Hurricane Helene's devastated regions
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
UK achieves a historic milestone with the closure of its last coal station