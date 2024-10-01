Taiwan's southwest coast on high alert as ‘super’ Typhoon Krathon approaches

Typhoon Krathon approaches Taiwan’s heavily populated southwest coast, sparking concerns about possible storm surges.
As per Reuters, US Navy's Joint Typhoon Warning Center classified Krathon as a super typhoon.
Unlike most typhoons that usually hit Taiwan's mountainous eastern coast, Krathon is expected to make landfall on the flatter western plains.
The Central Weather Administration (CWA) predicted the typhoon would strike Kaohsiung, home to 2.7 million people, on Wednesday afternoon.
After that, it is expected to move across central Taiwan and head into the East China Sea.
Kaohsiung declared a holiday and urged residents to stay home. Meanwhile, shops and restaurants were shuttered, leaving the streets mostly empty.
Li Meng-hsiang, a CWA forecaster, warned of gusts over 150 kph (93 mph) and possible coastal flooding due to the storm surge and heavy rain.
While, Taiwan's defence ministry placed more than 38,000 troops on standby for emergency responses.