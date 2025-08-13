Typhoon Podul makes landfall in Taiwan, disrupts hundreds of flights

Typhoon Podul has made a landfall in Taiwan, disrupting flights and triggering evacuations.
As reported by Independent, the power typhoon hit the island country on Wednesday, August 13, forcing authorities to close schools and government offices due to heavy rainfall.
The storm hit Taitung county on the east coast shortly after noon, moving across the southern third of the island at about 36kmph (22mph), at which rate it would head out to the Taiwan Strait and China by late afternoon, according to the Central Meteorological Agency.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong issued a Signal No 1 alert, the lowest on the scale, as the storm is expected to pass through a close range but without a direct hit.
Authorities have shut schools and government offices in nine cities and counties, including Kaohsiung and Tainan, and cancelled 252 domestic and 129 international flights, mostly at Kaohsiung and Taoyuan airports.
The areas affected are well south of the capital, Taipei, along with Taiwan's main international airport and high-tech industrial base.
More than 5,500 people have been moved from vulnerable areas, the government said, some still recovering from storms earlier in the summer.
Rainfall of up to 600mm is forecast in mountainous regions over the coming days, raising fears of flooding and landslides.