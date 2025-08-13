Smithsonian museums face review to align with Trump's 'American exceptionalism'

Smithsonian museums in the United States capital are under scrutiny to make them consistent with President Donald Trump’s “American exceptionalism” before the 250th anniversary.
According to NBC News, the White House told the Smithsonian Institution that it is conducting an extensive review of its museums and exhibits to “ensure alignment with” the president’s “directive to celebrate American exceptionalism.”
8 of 19 Smithsonian museums, including the National Museum of American History and the National Museum of African American History and Culture, are asked to provide materials within 30 days related to exhibits for America's 250th anniversary, educational materials and other exhibits.
The letter to Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch on Tuesday says, “As we prepare to celebrate the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding, it is more important than ever that our national museums reflect the unity, progress, and enduring values that define the American story.”
“(The review seeks to) remove divisive or partisan narratives and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions,” it added.
The Smithsonian Institution has been under Trump’s target after he took office for the second term this year. He even signed an executive order claiming that the group of museums had "come under the influence of a divisive, race-centred ideology."
As per the letter, the museums are required to start implementing content corrections “where necessary” within 120 days of receiving the letter.