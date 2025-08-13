Los Angeles police arrest teen gang for Brad Pitt home burglary

Los Angeles police have arrested four teens behind “celebrity burglaries,” including actor Brad Pitt.
According to BBC, the law enforcement authorities said that they have arrested a teen gang linked to a burglary at the Mr & Mrs Smith actor’s home in Los Angeles earlier this year.
Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell earlier this week said that street gang members allegedly behind several "celebrity burglaries," including those of "actors and professional athletes” included two 18-year-olds, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old male.
Police have also found the things stolen during the burglaries during the house search of the suspects.
Although police did not reveal the names of celebrities targeted, numerous celebrities, including Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, LA Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and ex-LA Football Club striker Olivier Giroud, had break-ins this year.
The investigation begins in late June this year after three masked men broke into the Oscar-winning actor’s property in LA’s Los Feliz neighbourhood.
Authorities at that time said that suspects broke into the house through the front window, ransacked the place and fled after taking miscellaneous stuff.
After the arrest of the suspect, McDonnell said that it was found that the teens were part of a crew that "were burglarising various high-profile residents throughout the city," noting that they are easier targets as their activities and appearances are publicised online.
He warned that anyone who is posting travel plans on social media is unknowingly alerting thieves about their location.
Notably, Brad Pitt was not at home at the time of the burglary, as he was busy promoting his new movie, F1.