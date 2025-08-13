Home / World

Floodwater from Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier prompts evacuation notice

Outburst floods are expected to continue as long as the Mendenhall Glacier acts as an ice dam to seal off the basin

Floodwater from Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier prompts evacuation notice
Floodwater from Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier prompts evacuation notice

Some parts of Juneau, Alaska, have received an immediate evacuation notice amid the risk of a record surge of flooding.

Officials in recent days have been warning people in the flood zone to be ready to evacuate, as rainwater and snowmelt in a huge basin dammed by Mendenhall Glacier started to flow downstream toward the capital city.

On Tuesday morning, August 12, they confirmed water had started escaping the ice dam, with flooding expected late Tuesday and on Wednesday. They advised people in the city's flood zone to leave.

The Mendenhall Glacier is about 12 miles from Juneau and is a renowned tourist spot due to its proximity to Alaska's capital city and easy access on walking trails.

Homes on the city's outskirts are within miles of Mendenhall Lake, which sits below the glacier, and many face the Mendenhall River.

The water that is being released in the glacial outburst is flowing into the river, putting homes that are closest to the river at risk. The National Weather Service said it expected flooding to peak at 4 p.m. local time Wednesday.

Flooding from the basin has become a yearly concern and in recent years has swept away houses and swamped hundreds of homes. 

Government agencies installed temporary barriers this year in hopes of protecting several hundred homes in the inundation area from widespread damage.

The thinning, retreating glacier in southeast Alaska acts as a dam for Suicide Basin, which fills each spring and summer with rainwater and snowmelt. The basin itself was left behind when a smaller glacier nearby retreated.

When the water in the basin builds up enough pressure, it forces its way under or around the ice dam, entering Mendenhall Lake and eventually the Mendenhall River.

You Might Like:

H-1B visa process undergoes drastic change approved by White House

H-1B visa process undergoes drastic change approved by White House
The H-1B visa allows US employers to temporarily hire foreign workers in specialty occupations

Labubus worth $30,000 recovered in California after grand theft

Labubus worth $30,000 recovered in California after grand theft
Several boxes of the collectible dolls were found in a home in Upland

UK weather: Fourth heatwave hits England with soaring temperatures, water shortages

UK weather: Fourth heatwave hits England with soaring temperatures, water shortages
Weather conditions caused by high pressure moving in from the Azores will lead to rising temperatures in the UK

Spain’s wildfires spread rapidly amid record heatwave, leaving thousands displaced

Spain’s wildfires spread rapidly amid record heatwave, leaving thousands displaced
Intense heat is creating ideal conditions for wildfires as temperature in some areas climbed above 40C

Ethan Nieneker named suspect in Austin Target shooting that left three dead

Ethan Nieneker named suspect in Austin Target shooting that left three dead
Ethan Nieneker was arrested in South Austin with a history of mental health issues

Ashley Biden files for divorce from husband Howard after 13 years of marriage

Ashley Biden files for divorce from husband Howard after 13 years of marriage
Ashley Biden is the only biological daughter of Jill Biden, the former First Lady who married to Joe Biden

Kodak at risk of closure after 133 years in business

Kodak at risk of closure after 133 years in business
Kodak's strong market dominance faded eventually after the rise of digital technology

UK faces 'nationally significant' water shortfall amid heatwave

UK faces 'nationally significant' water shortfall amid heatwave
Heatwaves put UK water supplies at risk as five areas hit with drought

Chinese man faces jail in US for smuggling $1M worth of protected turtles

Chinese man faces jail in US for smuggling $1M worth of protected turtles
Chinese man pleads guilty to smuggling 850 protected turtles to Hong Kong

US, China agree on trade truce extension, dodging tariff war

US, China agree on trade truce extension, dodging tariff war
World’s two biggest economies, the United States and China, extend tariff pause till November

Largest nuclear plant in France shut down after ‘massive’ jellyfish attack

Largest nuclear plant in France shut down after ‘massive’ jellyfish attack
Gravelines nuclear plant that powers 5 million homes stopped production after jellyfish invasion

Nepal offers free climbs to 97 peaks to boost tourism in remote areas

Nepal offers free climbs to 97 peaks to boost tourism in remote areas
Nepal raises Everest permit fee to $15K for peak season for the first time in a decade