Putin issues major statement on North Korea relations ahead of Trump talks

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are all set to meet in Alaska for high-stake talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed close ties with North Korea ahead of a high-stakes meeting with US President Donald Trump.

According to Al Jazeera, North Korean state media on Wednesday, August 12, reported that Putin and Kim Jong Un had a phone call during which the two leaders discussedtheir strengthening ties and cooperation in the war against Ukraine.

As per the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Putin “highly appreciated” the support of North Korea and praised the “self-sacrificing spirit, bravery” and “heroism” of its soldiers in the liberation of the Kursk region.

Meanwhile, the North Korean leader extended “heartfelt thanks” to Russia and assured that they will “always remain faithful” to the landmark mutual defense treaty they signed last week and “fully support all measures to be taken by the Russian leadership in the future.”

KCNA asserted, “The heads of state of the two countries exchanged views on the issues of mutual concern. Kim Jong Un and Putin agreed to make closer contact in the future.”

The phone call between the Russian and North Korean heads of state came two days ahead of the highly anticipated Putin and Trump meeting in Alaska on Friday.

Furthermore, Kim last month, during Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Pyongyang, assured North Korea’s “unconditional” support in all actions against Ukraine.

The National Intelligence of South Korea claimed that the North has sent more than 10,000 troops to Russia to support in the war against Ukraine.

