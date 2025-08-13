Home / World

Wildfire threatens major Greek city amid Europe's heatwave

Scorching heat of 38°C temperatures and smoke have caused intense suffocation, causing breathing problems

Wildfire threatens major Greek city amid Europes heatwave
Wildfire threatens major Greek city amid Europe's heatwave

A rapidly spreading wildfire near Patras, western Greece’s third-largest city, is posing a significant threat to infrastructure and homes as intense heat accompanied by strong winds ignites the fire across southern Europe.

The massive fire forced evacuations, including a children’s hospital, and set approximately 10,000 hectares in Achaia on fire over two days.

Entire villages have been forced to evacuate, and over 500 cars were burned at a customs yard.

Scorching heat of 38°C temperatures and smoke have caused intense suffocation, causing breathing problems.

Authorities have issued the latest alerts for surrounding villages. Fires also reached beaches on Chios and Zante, prompting rescues by coastguards.

After the terrifying situation, Greece has requested EU water bombers to support its 4,800 firefighters who are fiercely combating over 20 wildfires.

Meanwhile, in Spain, where temperatures exponentially surged to 45°C, two people passed away amid the country’s 10th day of extreme heat.

Elsewhere, Portugal launches 1,800 firefighters, Albania also has 24 active fires, and Italy extinguished a five-day fire on Mount Vesuvius, but is currently under heat alerts.

Britain is also experiencing its fourth heatwave of the summer.

Experts issued warnings against such frequently occurring extreme events due to climate change.

You Might Like:

Air Canada set to suspend flights ahead of looming strike

Air Canada set to suspend flights ahead of looming strike
The airline is currently repositioning crew and aircraft to prepare for an entire shutdown soon

Wild rabbits spotted with tentacles-like growths on their heads in Colorado

Wild rabbits spotted with tentacles-like growths on their heads in Colorado
Cottontail papilloma virus CRPV rapidly spreads in the Midwest and warmer months, when insect activity peaks

Zelenskyy in Berlin for meeting with Trump, EU leaders before Alaska summit

Zelenskyy in Berlin for meeting with Trump, EU leaders before Alaska summit
Trump to speak to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders virtually ahead of summit with Putin

Smithsonian museums face review to align with Trump's 'American exceptionalism'

Smithsonian museums face review to align with Trump's 'American exceptionalism'
White House to review eight Smithsonian museums to ensure ‘alignment’ with Trump’s plan

Typhoon Podul makes landfall in Taiwan, disrupting hundreds of flights

Typhoon Podul makes landfall in Taiwan, disrupting hundreds of flights
Southern Taiwan comes to a standstill as Typhoon Podul triggers heavy rainfall and disruptions

Putin issues major statement on North Korea relations ahead of Trump talks

Putin issues major statement on North Korea relations ahead of Trump talks
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are all set to meet in Alaska for high-stake talks

Los Angeles police arrest teen gang for Brad Pitt home burglary

Los Angeles police arrest teen gang for Brad Pitt home burglary
Teen gang behind ‘celebrity burglaries’ across Southern California arrested in LA

Mexico deported 26 cartel figures wanted by US official in new deal

Mexico deported 26 cartel figures wanted by US official in new deal
The transport of the cartel figures comes amid the Trump administration's concerns over drug smuggling across borders

Floodwater from Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier prompts evacuation notice

Floodwater from Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier prompts evacuation notice
Outburst floods are expected to continue as long as the Mendenhall Glacier acts as an ice dam to seal off the basin

H-1B visa process undergoes drastic change approved by White House

H-1B visa process undergoes drastic change approved by White House
The H-1B visa allows US employers to temporarily hire foreign workers in specialty occupations

Labubus worth $30,000 recovered in California after grand theft

Labubus worth $30,000 recovered in California after grand theft
Several boxes of the collectible dolls were found in a home in Upland

UK weather: Fourth heatwave hits England with soaring temperatures, water shortages

UK weather: Fourth heatwave hits England with soaring temperatures, water shortages
Weather conditions caused by high pressure moving in from the Azores will lead to rising temperatures in the UK