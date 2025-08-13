Wildfire threatens major Greek city amid Europe's heatwave

A rapidly spreading wildfire near Patras, western Greece’s third-largest city, is posing a significant threat to infrastructure and homes as intense heat accompanied by strong winds ignites the fire across southern Europe.
The massive fire forced evacuations, including a children’s hospital, and set approximately 10,000 hectares in Achaia on fire over two days.
Entire villages have been forced to evacuate, and over 500 cars were burned at a customs yard.
Scorching heat of 38°C temperatures and smoke have caused intense suffocation, causing breathing problems.
Authorities have issued the latest alerts for surrounding villages. Fires also reached beaches on Chios and Zante, prompting rescues by coastguards.
After the terrifying situation, Greece has requested EU water bombers to support its 4,800 firefighters who are fiercely combating over 20 wildfires.
Meanwhile, in Spain, where temperatures exponentially surged to 45°C, two people passed away amid the country’s 10th day of extreme heat.
Elsewhere, Portugal launches 1,800 firefighters, Albania also has 24 active fires, and Italy extinguished a five-day fire on Mount Vesuvius, but is currently under heat alerts.
Britain is also experiencing its fourth heatwave of the summer.
Experts issued warnings against such frequently occurring extreme events due to climate change.