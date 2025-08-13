Home / World

Zelenskyy in Berlin for meeting with Trump, EU leaders before Alaska summit

Trump to speak to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders virtually ahead of summit with Putin

Zelenskyy in Berlin for meeting with Trump, EU leaders before Alaska summit
Zelenskyy in Berlin for meeting with Trump, EU leaders before Alaska summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reached Germany for a key meeting with Donald Trump and European leaders ahead of the high-stakes US-Russia Alaska summit.

According to Reuters, Zelenskyy landed in Berlin on Wednesday, August 13, for a virtual meeting with Trump and EU leaders hosted by Germany before the US president and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk in the largest American state.

The video conference including the leaders of Finland, France, Britain, Italy, Poland, the European Union, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Zelenskyy will begin at 2 pm (12:00 GMT).

Trump and US Vice President JD Vance will join the conference at 3 pm (13:00 GMT).

The 79-year-old wrote on Truth Social, "Will be speaking to European leaders in a short while. They are great people who want to see a deal done.”

Ahead of the meeting, Zelenskyy warned that the “pressure must be exerted on Russia for the sake of a fair peace… We must learn from the experience of Ukraine and our partners to prevent deception on the part of Russia.”

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Alexey Fadeev, during a press briefing, called the European leaders’ meeting “politically and practically insignificant actions.”

Furthermore, Trump and Putin, in the first ever meeting since the invasion of Ukraine, will meet on Friday, August 15, in Alaska for the ceasefire talks.

You Might Like:

Smithsonian museums face review to align with Trump's 'American exceptionalism'

Smithsonian museums face review to align with Trump's 'American exceptionalism'
White House to review eight Smithsonian museums to ensure ‘alignment’ with Trump’s plan

Typhoon Podul makes landfall in Taiwan, disrupting hundreds of flights

Typhoon Podul makes landfall in Taiwan, disrupting hundreds of flights
Southern Taiwan comes to a standstill as Typhoon Podul triggers heavy rainfall and disruptions

Putin issues major statement on North Korea relations ahead of Trump talks

Putin issues major statement on North Korea relations ahead of Trump talks
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are all set to meet in Alaska for high-stake talks

Los Angeles police arrest teen gang for Brad Pitt home burglary

Los Angeles police arrest teen gang for Brad Pitt home burglary
Teen gang behind ‘celebrity burglaries’ across Southern California arrested in LA

Mexico deported 26 cartel figures wanted by US official in new deal

Mexico deported 26 cartel figures wanted by US official in new deal
The transport of the cartel figures comes amid the Trump administration's concerns over drug smuggling across borders

Floodwater from Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier prompts evacuation notice

Floodwater from Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier prompts evacuation notice
Outburst floods are expected to continue as long as the Mendenhall Glacier acts as an ice dam to seal off the basin

H-1B visa process undergoes drastic change approved by White House

H-1B visa process undergoes drastic change approved by White House
The H-1B visa allows US employers to temporarily hire foreign workers in specialty occupations

Labubus worth $30,000 recovered in California after grand theft

Labubus worth $30,000 recovered in California after grand theft
Several boxes of the collectible dolls were found in a home in Upland

UK weather: Fourth heatwave hits England with soaring temperatures, water shortages

UK weather: Fourth heatwave hits England with soaring temperatures, water shortages
Weather conditions caused by high pressure moving in from the Azores will lead to rising temperatures in the UK

Spain’s wildfires spread rapidly amid record heatwave, leaving thousands displaced

Spain’s wildfires spread rapidly amid record heatwave, leaving thousands displaced
Intense heat is creating ideal conditions for wildfires as temperature in some areas climbed above 40C

Ethan Nieneker named suspect in Austin Target shooting that left three dead

Ethan Nieneker named suspect in Austin Target shooting that left three dead
Ethan Nieneker was arrested in South Austin with a history of mental health issues

Ashley Biden files for divorce from husband Howard after 13 years of marriage

Ashley Biden files for divorce from husband Howard after 13 years of marriage
Ashley Biden is the only biological daughter of Jill Biden, the former First Lady who married to Joe Biden