Zelenskyy in Berlin for meeting with Trump, EU leaders before Alaska summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reached Germany for a key meeting with Donald Trump and European leaders ahead of the high-stakes US-Russia Alaska summit.
According to Reuters, Zelenskyy landed in Berlin on Wednesday, August 13, for a virtual meeting with Trump and EU leaders hosted by Germany before the US president and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk in the largest American state.
The video conference including the leaders of Finland, France, Britain, Italy, Poland, the European Union, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Zelenskyy will begin at 2 pm (12:00 GMT).
Trump and US Vice President JD Vance will join the conference at 3 pm (13:00 GMT).
The 79-year-old wrote on Truth Social, "Will be speaking to European leaders in a short while. They are great people who want to see a deal done.”
Ahead of the meeting, Zelenskyy warned that the “pressure must be exerted on Russia for the sake of a fair peace… We must learn from the experience of Ukraine and our partners to prevent deception on the part of Russia.”
Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Alexey Fadeev, during a press briefing, called the European leaders’ meeting “politically and practically insignificant actions.”
Furthermore, Trump and Putin, in the first ever meeting since the invasion of Ukraine, will meet on Friday, August 15, in Alaska for the ceasefire talks.