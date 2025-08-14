Home / World

London chess prodigy becomes youngest female master player

Bodhana Sivanandan is the youngest female player to beat a chess grandmaster

London chess prodigy becomes youngest female master player
London chess prodigy becomes youngest female master player

A 10-year-old chess prodigy from northwest London has beaten a chess grandmaster, becoming the youngest person to earn the woman international master title.

Earlier this month, Bodhana Sivanandan, from Harrow, became the youngest female player to defeat a chess grandmaster at the 2025 British Chess Championship.

The International Chess Federation shared on their X account that Bodhana "pulled off the win against 60-year-old Grandmaster Peter Wells in the last round of the 2025 British Chess Championships in Liverpool".

"Sivanandan's victory at 10 years, five months and three days beats the 2019 record held by American Carissa Yip (10 years, 11 months and 20 days)," the social media post noted.

In 2024, Bodhana was believed to have become the youngest person ever to represent England internationally in any sport after being selected for the England Women's Team at the Chess Olympiad in Hungary.

Previously, her father Siva, informed the BBC that he had no idea where his daughter got her talent from, as neither he nor his wife – both engineering graduates – are any good at chess.

Grandmaster is the highest title a chess player can attain, and the rank is held for life.

Bodhana's new title, woman international master, is the second-highest-ranking title given exclusively to women, second only to woman grandmaster.

She confessed that chess makes her feel "good" and helps her with "lots of other things like maths, how to calculate".

Bodhana Sivanandan started playing chess during the pandemic lockdown, when she was just five.

You Might Like:

Wildfire threatens major Greek city amid Europe's heatwave

Wildfire threatens major Greek city amid Europe's heatwave
Scorching heat of 38°C temperatures and smoke have caused intense suffocation, causing breathing problems

Air Canada set to suspend flights ahead of looming strike

Air Canada set to suspend flights ahead of looming strike
The airline is currently repositioning crew and aircraft to prepare for an entire shutdown soon

Wild rabbits spotted with tentacles-like growths on their heads in Colorado

Wild rabbits spotted with tentacles-like growths on their heads in Colorado
Cottontail papilloma virus CRPV rapidly spreads in the Midwest and warmer months, when insect activity peaks

Zelenskyy in Berlin for meeting with Trump, EU leaders before Alaska summit

Zelenskyy in Berlin for meeting with Trump, EU leaders before Alaska summit
Trump to speak to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders virtually ahead of summit with Putin

Smithsonian museums face review to align with Trump's 'American exceptionalism'

Smithsonian museums face review to align with Trump's 'American exceptionalism'
White House to review eight Smithsonian museums to ensure ‘alignment’ with Trump’s plan

Typhoon Podul makes landfall in Taiwan, disrupting hundreds of flights

Typhoon Podul makes landfall in Taiwan, disrupting hundreds of flights
Southern Taiwan comes to a standstill as Typhoon Podul triggers heavy rainfall and disruptions

Putin issues major statement on North Korea relations ahead of Trump talks

Putin issues major statement on North Korea relations ahead of Trump talks
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are all set to meet in Alaska for high-stake talks

Los Angeles police arrest teen gang for Brad Pitt home burglary

Los Angeles police arrest teen gang for Brad Pitt home burglary
Teen gang behind ‘celebrity burglaries’ across Southern California arrested in LA

Mexico deported 26 cartel figures wanted by US official in new deal

Mexico deported 26 cartel figures wanted by US official in new deal
The transport of the cartel figures comes amid the Trump administration's concerns over drug smuggling across borders

Floodwater from Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier prompts evacuation notice

Floodwater from Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier prompts evacuation notice
Outburst floods are expected to continue as long as the Mendenhall Glacier acts as an ice dam to seal off the basin

H-1B visa process undergoes drastic change approved by White House

H-1B visa process undergoes drastic change approved by White House
The H-1B visa allows US employers to temporarily hire foreign workers in specialty occupations

Labubus worth $30,000 recovered in California after grand theft

Labubus worth $30,000 recovered in California after grand theft
Several boxes of the collectible dolls were found in a home in Upland