Claudia Sheinbaum makes history as first female president of Mexico

Claudia Sheinbaum became the first female in the history of Mexico to take the president’s office.
According to NBC News, Sheinbaum, after getting elected earlier in June, officially took the president’s office after the inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at the Legislative Palace of San Lázaro in Mexico City.
As the 62-year-old took the oath, her supporters chanted, “President! President!” and “Long live Mexico!”
After taking the oath, Sheinbaum addressed a hall of over a hundred high-profile individuals, including US First Lady Jill Biden and around a dozen African and Latin American countries presidents.
She said, “For the first time, we women have come to lead the destiny of our beautiful nation... Now is the time of transformation, now is the time of women.”
Sheinbaum, in her lengthy speech, highlighted her priorities as president. She vowed to guarantee human rights, peaceful foreign policies, and freedoms and to expand her predecessor's social programs.
The former mayor of Mexico City and a climate scientist a day before her oath-taking ceremony in a post on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “A young Mexican woman will be the emblem of Mexico’s government.”
Furthermore, Sheinbaum won the landslide election on June 2 after defeating Xóchitl Gálvez of the Broad Front for Mexico and Jorge Álvarez Máynez of the Citizen Movement.