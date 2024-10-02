World

Hurricane Helene: US southeast death toll rises to 175

US President Joe Biden has deployed 1,000 soldiers for aid in affected areas

  • by Web Desk
  • October 02, 2024


One of the deadliest hurricanes to hit the US in recent times, Hurricane Helene, devastation continues as the death toll hits 175.

According to BBC, more than 175 people died while hundreds of others went missing after the furious storm hit the US. The aid workers are facing difficulties in reaching remote areas for search and rescue operations.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, ordered the deployment of an additional 1,000 active duty soldiers "to support the delivery of food, water, and other critical commodities to communities impacted by Hurricane Helene.”

Biden said, “Hurricane Helene has been a storm of historic proportion. My heart goes out to everyone who has experienced unthinkable loss. We are here for you, and we will stay here for as long as it takes.”

The additional soldiers will join the 6,000 National Guard members and 4,800 federal aid workers who are working across the six states that are dealing with extreme weather conditions.

Furthermore, Biden will survey the Helene-impacted areas in North Carolina and South Carolina by air on Wednesday and will meet with the first responders and local officials. 

Kate Middleton returns to royal duties with high spirits

Kate Middleton returns to royal duties with high spirits
Hurricane Helene: US southeast death toll rises to 175

Hurricane Helene: US southeast death toll rises to 175
Prince Harry’s UK trip ‘uncontroversial’ thanks to Meghan Markle absence

Prince Harry’s UK trip ‘uncontroversial’ thanks to Meghan Markle absence
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls

WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls

World News

WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres banned from entering Isreal
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Claudia Sheinbaum makes history as first female president of Mexico
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Middle East tensions: China, South Korea evacuate citizens from Lebanon
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Vance vs. Walz: 5 key takeaways from heated vice presidential debate
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Biden and Starmer unite against Iran's missile attack on Israel
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Israel's Netanyahu breaks silence on Iran’s missile attack
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Iran sends major threat of 'crushing attacks' to Israel
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Deadly shooting and knife assault in Tel Aviv leaves six dead, many injured
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stays under security amid conflict with Israel
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Iran hits Israel with nearly 200 missiles, Joe Biden orders knock down
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Trump's GoFundMe raises over $1M for Hurricane Helene victims
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Jimmy Carter makes history as the first US president to celebrate 100th birthday