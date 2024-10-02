Hurricane Helene: US southeast death toll rises to 175

One of the deadliest hurricanes to hit the US in recent times, Hurricane Helene, devastation continues as the death toll hits 175.
According to BBC, more than 175 people died while hundreds of others went missing after the furious storm hit the US. The aid workers are facing difficulties in reaching remote areas for search and rescue operations.
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, ordered the deployment of an additional 1,000 active duty soldiers "to support the delivery of food, water, and other critical commodities to communities impacted by Hurricane Helene.”
Biden said, “Hurricane Helene has been a storm of historic proportion. My heart goes out to everyone who has experienced unthinkable loss. We are here for you, and we will stay here for as long as it takes.”
The additional soldiers will join the 6,000 National Guard members and 4,800 federal aid workers who are working across the six states that are dealing with extreme weather conditions.
Furthermore, Biden will survey the Helene-impacted areas in North Carolina and South Carolina by air on Wednesday and will meet with the first responders and local officials.