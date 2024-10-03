World

Eight US states push to ban noncitizens from voting amid election controversy

The proposed measures aim to amend state constitutions to clearly state that only citizens can vote

  by Web Desk
  October 03, 2024
In a major turn of events, eight US states are working to prohibit noncitizens from voting in the upcoming presidential election.

Independent political analysts and democracy advocates emphasize that noncitizens already cannot vote in US federal elections.

As per multiple outlets, these proposals will be voted on in the swing states of North Carolina and Wisconsin, as well as in Republican strongholds such as Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.

The proposed measures, which will be on the November 5 ballot, aim to amend state constitutions to clearly state that only citizens can vote.

Critics argue this initiative is part of a strategy by Donald Trump and his Republican allies to challenge the presidential election results if he loses again on November 5.

These proposed amendments are part of a larger effort that includes at least eight Republican lawsuits challenging voter registration processes and an attempt by the Republican majority in the House of Representatives to pass legislation requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration.

However, both Democrats and some Republicans argue that these measures reflect Trump’s ongoing attempts to undermine trust in US elections.

World News

CIA expands online reach for North Korea, Iran, and China informants
Singapore’s ex transport minister S. Iswaran jailed for 1 year in historic ruling
Hezbollah leader agrees to temporary ceasefire days before killing
Israel escalates regional conflict by air strike in Beirut
Biden rejects Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites amid escalating tensions
US bomb from World War II exploded at Japanese Airport
Iran’s Khamenei alerted Hezbollah’s Nasrallah on Israeli assassination plot
Donald Trump takes jab at Jimmy Carter on his 100th birthday
Hurricane Helene: US southeast death toll rises to 175
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres banned from entering Isreal
Claudia Sheinbaum makes history as first female president of Mexico
Middle East tensions: China, South Korea evacuate citizens from Lebanon