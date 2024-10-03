Eight US states push to ban noncitizens from voting amid election controversy

In a major turn of events, eight US states are working to prohibit noncitizens from voting in the upcoming presidential election.
Independent political analysts and democracy advocates emphasize that noncitizens already cannot vote in US federal elections.
As per multiple outlets, these proposals will be voted on in the swing states of North Carolina and Wisconsin, as well as in Republican strongholds such as Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.
The proposed measures, which will be on the November 5 ballot, aim to amend state constitutions to clearly state that only citizens can vote.
Critics argue this initiative is part of a strategy by Donald Trump and his Republican allies to challenge the presidential election results if he loses again on November 5.
These proposed amendments are part of a larger effort that includes at least eight Republican lawsuits challenging voter registration processes and an attempt by the Republican majority in the House of Representatives to pass legislation requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration.
However, both Democrats and some Republicans argue that these measures reflect Trump’s ongoing attempts to undermine trust in US elections.