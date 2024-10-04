Health

World's first-ever ovarian cancer vaccine developed in UK, Details

Researchers in the UK believe OvarianVax has the potential to wipe the disease out

  by Web Desk
  October 04, 2024
In groundbreaking research, scientists are developing the first-ever ovarian vaccine in the world.

According to BBC, scientists from the University of Oxford are developing an ovarian cancer vaccine, OvarianVax, which they believe will recognise and fight against the disease in the earliest stages.

Director of the university's ovarian cancer cell laboratory, Prof. Ahmed Ahmed, said that although there is still “a long way to go,” he was “optimistic.”

Talking about the vaccine, Ahmed explained, “The idea is, if you give the vaccine, these tiny tumours will hopefully either reduce, shrink really significantly, or disappear.”

Scientists had planned to develop a vaccine that could help the immune system detect proteins on the surface of ovarian cancer, known as tumour-associated antigens.

The next step would be testing the vaccine on women with genetic mutations as they have a higher risk of ovarian cancer and on women from the general population who did not have any risk of disease to test the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Dr David Crosby, head of prevention and early detection research at Cancer Research UK, asserted, “At this stage, scientists are testing the best components to include in the vaccine by first trialling it in the lab with samples taken from ovarian cancer patients.”

To note, Cancer Research UK has funded this research with up to £600,000 over the next three years.

Health News

Crucial things to know after breast cancer diagnosis
US allocates $72M to CSL, GSK, Sanofi for bird flu vaccine production
WHO approves first rapid diagnostic test for mpox
High-dose lithium supplements may alleviate long COVID symptoms
Ghana confirms first Mpox case of 2024
Is it safe to eat banana daily? Here’s what expert says
Ultra-processed foods linked to higher diabetes risk, study
Flu deaths in children break record amid declining vaccination rates
6 fruits you should include in your weight loss plan
Health experts urge South East residents to get flu vaccine ahead of winter
Rwanda’s Ebola-like Marburg virus outbreak claims 8 lives
Iron deficiency affects 1 in 3 US adults, study reveals