Mountain of death: 5 Russian mountaineers die in climbing incident

World’s 7th highest peak, Mount Dhaulagiri took lives of 5 Russian climbers on Tuesday October 8, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 08, 2024
Tragic climbing incident took lives of five Russian mountaineers on Mount Dhaulagiri.

Five Russian climbers, who went missing on Sunday while climbing 26,788-foot high Mount Dhaulagiri during Nepal's Autumn climbing season were confirmed dead on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

According to Pemba Jangbu Sherpa of the Kathmandu-based ‘IAM Trekking and Expeditions’, the dead bodies of the missing climbers were found on Tuesday by a rescue Helicopter.

Rakesh Gurung of Nepal’s tourist department told, "Five dead bodies were discovered by a helicopter rescue team"

Meanwhile, two members of the climbing team had reached the top, however the rest of the mountaineers turned back without reaching the summit, and the Radio contact was lost with base camp subsequently.

It is pertinent to note, plans have not been finalized for recovering the bodies, which require significant logistical hurdles.

Sources also confirmed that no further details were found about the dead mountaineers.

Mount Dhaulagiri peak was discovered by a Swiss-Austrian team in 1960 and has been climbed by several people since then.

Prior to this in a saddening incident, well-known Russian climber Nadezhda Oleneva lost her life on Mount Dhaulagiri last October.

Autumn season is considered as less crowded and economical than Spring season but not to forget that it is equally dangerous. 

