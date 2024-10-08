Son of Osama Bin Laden deported from France for pro-terrorism social media posts

A son of Osama Bin Laden, Omar Bin laden has been deported from France, where he had spent several years.
The reason for banning is that Omar had posted some social media posts on his father's birthday, which were viewed as supporting terrorism.
Interior minister Bruno Retailleau informed that he had signed an order to ban Omar, however, he did not provide any further details about when the deportation took place or where he was sent.
Bruno said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) noting, "Mr Binladin, who has lived in the Orne region for several years as the spouse of a British national, posted comments on his social networks in 2023 that glorified terrorism.”
To note, his father was killed by the US forces in 2011.