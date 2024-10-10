Han Kang becomes first South Korean woman to win Nobel prize in literature

South Korean author Han Kang won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature.
The prize is awarded by the Swedish Academy and is valued at 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million).
The 53-year-old started her career in 1993 by publishing several poems in the magazine Literature and Society.
She is now the first South Korean and the 18th woman to receive the literature prize.
Her prose debut came in 1995 with the release of the short story collection Love of Yeosu.
Han's other works include The White Book, Human Acts and Greek Lessons.
Anders Olsson, chairman of the Academy's Nobel Committee, praised her in a statement, noting, "She has a unique awareness of the connections between body and soul, the living and the dead, and in her poetic and experimental style has become an innovator in contemporary prose,” as per Reuters.
Throughout her work, Han has explored the themes of grief, violence, sexuality and mental health.