Akshay Kumar to reprise role in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise?

Kartik Aryan starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is scheduled to hit the cinemas on November 1, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 10, 2024
Bhool Bhulaiyaa director Anees Bazmee has spilled the beans on possibility of Akshay Kumar’s return in future installments of the film.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Bazmee discussed about Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan’s potential face-off in future installments.

“What could be better than this? Kartik is also a big fan of Akshay. He is a complete actor, whether it's comedy, emotion, action, or anything else. We also have a great friendship,” he noted.

The Welcome director went on to express, “So if something like this happens, I will be the first person who will be so happy.”

Although, Bazmee did not reveal much, he hinted at Kumar’s epic comeback.

“You never know what the future holds. This attempt will definitely be made to do something where he can also come back in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. It will need to be written very well because if you are bringing Akshay, then he should feel that ‘yes, there is something in this,’” he added.

Currently, Bazmee and the team is gearing up for the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is scheduled to hit the cinemas on November 1, 2024.

The star-studded cast of the film includes Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit.  

