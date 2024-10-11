World

Donald Trump proposes tax relief to overseas US citizens

The former US president and Republican nominee makes new move to increase his vote bank

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024
Donald Trump is offering tax breaks to the American citizens residing overseas!

In a video released by Republicans Overseas CEO Solomon Yue, the former US president proposed the idea to grant tax relief to the overseas citizens. Trump, aged 78, was supposed to put push forward his idea during Thursday, October 10, appearance at the Economic Club of Detroit.

The Republican nominee, who has always been an advocate of tax breaks, is going to target at specific constituencies this time with this latest proposal.

This new tax break offer includes exemption of tip income, overtime pay, and social security benefits from income taxes, reported AP News.

However, the presidential candidate has not shared much insights into the latest proposal.

In the video posted by Yue on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Trump can be seen stating, “You have to make sure that you are registered and you are going to vote, because I'm going to take very good care of you.”

“Once and for all, I'm going to end double taxation on our overseas citizens. You've been wanting this for years, and nobody has listened to you. And you deserve it. And I'm going to do it. ... I'm going to get this done for you,” he further added.

However, this could end up benefiting some wealthy Americans who might benefit by living in low-tax countries to avoid US taxes.

