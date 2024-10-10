Shawn Mendes announces live concert film with only one night show

Shawn Mendes is all set to treat his fans with some brand-new music and now a film concert has also added to the list!
Mendes’ fans can enjoy his upcoming fifth studio album, Shawn, a day earlier to its official release.
Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter announced a live concert film titled, Shawn Mendes: For Friends & Family Only.
“FOR FRIENDS AND FAMILY ONLY, A LIVE CONCERT FILM. premiering globally in theaters for one night only on nov 14th, the night before album release,” Mendes announced alongside an aesthetic poster.
He went on to express, “This was my first time performing the album and my first show back in 2 years. It was beautiful. I really wanted you all to be able to experience it.”
In a press release, Mendes expressed, “Performing this album for the first time in such an intimate setting, surrounded by close friends, family, and the people who helped bring it to life, was truly special.”
“I’m excited for fans around the world to feel that same connection through the film and get to experience the ‘Friends & Family’ shows before the album release,” he added.
Shawn Mendes’ highly anticipated new album, Shawn, will be out on November 15, 2024.