‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ trailer: Kartik Aaryan’s film shatters ‘all records’

Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ cast also features Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan in main roles

  • by Web Desk
  • October 10, 2024

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is shattering all records with its blockbuster trailer!

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Thursday, October 10, the Chandu Champion actor shared a thrilling update with his 42.3 million fans about the trailer of his upcoming film, which is the third installment of the 2007 original Bhool Bhulaiyaa that starred Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 cast that features Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan in starring roles recently released its trailer on October 9, 2024, and has garnered massive praises from the audience.

“THANK YOU FOR THE SPOOKTACULAR RESPONSE. #YeDiwaliBhoolBhulaiyaaVaali,” wrote Aaryan in his caption.

Sharing the thrilling update, Kartik Aaryan announced that his forthcoming movie’s trailer has achieved “historic” milestone as the film has “shattered all records” by becoming the “most watched Hindi film trailer ever” in the span of just 24 hours.

The eagerly-awaited trailer has crossed over 155 million views across all the platforms on which it was released.

Sharing their heartwarming reactions, the fans commented on the post.

“Rooh Baba is here to break all records,” wrote a fan citing Kartik Aaryan’s character Rooh Baba in the film.

“If their record is being done in trailer then what will happen in the movie,” penned another excitedly, meanwhile, the third commented, “Spooktacular Trailer Deserves Spooktacular Response‼️”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is slated to release on November 1, 2024.

