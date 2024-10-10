Health

FDA greenlights combined COVID-19 and Flu test for at-home use

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized an over-the-counter combo COVID-19 and flu test kit

  by Web Desk
  October 10, 2024
In an attempt to make it easier for the public to test themselves for COVID-19 and flu at one go, FDA has given a nod to a combined over-the-counter test kit.

Earlier this week, the US Food and Drug Administration announced that it has approved the use of the Healgen Rapid Check COVID-19/Flu A&B Antigen Test, which is a self-check test kit.

The test will be available to public without any prescription and will enable them to test themselves against both diseases, reported CBC.

While, there are many other pre-existing combined tests available, they can only be accessed under emergency-use authorization. This makes the Healgen test first ever to be available without prescription and to everyone.

“As we enter this year's annual flu season with respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 on many of our minds, our ability to detect these pathogens effectively and efficiently can be impactful on our daily lives," noted Dr. Michelle Tarver, who is the acting director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

In his statement issued on Monday, October 7, he further stated, “Today's authorization expands the options for individuals with respiratory symptoms to receive information about their health from the comfort of their home."

The test can only be used by individuals aged 14 and above, and children below 14 need the test to be administered by an adult. 

